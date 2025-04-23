Beloved Actress Nora Aunor Dead at 71, Cause of Death Revealed

Nora Aunor, the prolific actress and singer celebrated as the superstar of Philippine cinema, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Ian de Leon, the actress’s son, confirmed that Aunor died at the age of 71 due to acute respiratory failure. Her condition followed a medical procedure she underwent earlier this month.

“She was being operated on. After that, she had a hard time breathing, and eventually, all things went downhill from there,” he told local outlets April 17, per Inquirer.Net. “That’s why they had to do another procedure after that.”

He and his sister, Matet de Leon, shared the news of Aunor’s passing through separate social media posts on April 16. “I love you, mommy,” Matet wrote alongside a photo of their late mother and herself on Instagram.

“We love you, Mom,” Ian wrote on Facebook. “God knows how much we love you.. Rest now, Ma… You are just here in our hearts and minds.”

Nora Aunor Starred in Over 170 Films

Aunor was born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in Iriga City, Camarines Sur, in May 1953. Throughout her career, she has starred in over 170 films.

The actress, famously known as Philippine cinema’s “superstar,” began her career in the 1960s as a singer before transitioning to the silver screen. She made her film debut in 1967 with Way Out in the Country, according to her IMDb profile. Over the years, she delivered unforgettable performances in iconic films like Himala (1982), Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984), and The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995), among many others.

Per ABS-CBN, Nora Aunor earned numerous accolades throughout her career, including a “grand slam” of Best Actress awards from major Philippine award-giving bodies for her role in Andrea, Paano ba ang Maging Isang Ina? (Andrea, What is It Like to be a Mother?).

In 2012, she earned the Best Actress award at the Asian Film Awards for her compelling portrayal of a midwife in Thy Womb. A decade later, in 2022, she was honored as a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts.

Aunor’s final acting roles were in 2024, starring in the film Mananambal (The Healer) and the TV series Lilet Matias, Attorney-at-Law.

Aunor is lovingly remembered by her children: Lotlet, Ian, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth de León.