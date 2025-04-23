Post Malone’s Ex Seeks Custody of Their Daughter

Just days before hitting the Coachella stage in 2025, Post Malone got hit with something else—custody papers.

According to court documents obtained by People, Post Malone’s ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, enlisted a process server to locate the Road House star ahead of his second weekend headlining the music festival in Indio, California.

The musician, born Austin Post, performed at Coachella Weekend Two on Sunday, April 20. Just days earlier, on Friday, April 18, at 1:29 p.m., he was served legal documents in a Los Angeles parking garage.

Malone’s former fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, enlisted a process server in preparation for Coachella. (Image via TikTok / @s0ysauceee)

Despite ongoing legal troubles, the 29-year-old rapper-turned-country artist delivered a flawless performance. Performing before a crowd of over 100,000 fans, he appeared calm and composed, joined on stage by special guests Jelly Roll and Ed Sheeran.

Legal documents filed on April 16 in Los Angeles Superior Court, and later obtained by People, unveiled the name of Malone’s ex-fiancée for the first time. The filing, submitted by Park, seeks custody of the couple’s 2½-year-old daughter.

In the court filing, Park requested primary physical custody of her and the rapper’s daughter, identified only by her initials, DDP. The document also states that Park is seeking joint legal custody while allowing Malone visitation rights.

Post Malone Appears to Have Filed For Custody First

Park’s filing may have grabbed the initial headlines, but it turns out Malone acted first. Malone submitted his own custody documents in Utah just two days before his ex hurried to file hers in California.

Since he was the first to file, the case will reportedly be handled in Utah, per TMZ. This decision could significantly benefit the singer financially, as California typically mandates higher child support payments compared to Utah.

Park allegedly relocated to Los Angeles at the beginning of 2025, a move insiders suggest was strategic. Sources close to TMZ claim the decision was motivated by financial factors tied to custody arrangements. They pointed out that establishing residency in California may have offered certain advantages.

The exact timeline of when the two began dating remains uncertain, as they kept their relationship extremely private. However, according to TMZ, they reportedly ended their relationship in late 2024.