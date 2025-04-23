Steven Tyler’s Daughter Mia Reveals Why the Aerosmith Frontman Put Scarves on His Microphones

Offering some personal details about her father, Steven Tyler, Mia Tyler revealed the reason behind the rocker’s famous scarf microphones.

During a recent appearance on the Sibling Revelry podcast, Mia recalled the Aerosmith frontman being “extremely wild” during her childhood.

“The story of why he has scarves on his microphone is because he liked to hide his pills and whatnot,” Mia revealed. “So he could do them live on stage.”

Mia then shared how Steven Tyler hid the medication in the scarves. “He would have little pockets sewn so he could be on stage and just take whatever it was that he was [ingesting],” she said.

Steven previously struggled for years with substances. He entered a treatment facility in 2022 after relapsing just as the Aerosmith bandmates were set to re-launch their Las Vegas residency. He was 10 years sober at the time.

The band was forced to cancel tour dates in June and July of that year. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you,” the band stated to fans. “Especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

Mia Said She and Her Sister Liv Found Out They Were Sisters While Attending One of Steven Tyler’s Concerts

As she continued to open up about her father, Mia revealed how she and her sister Liv found out they were sisters. The duo was at one of their father’s concerts.

“I remember there was no kids backstage,” Mia said. “So we played hard that night. And we were at this VIP area, outside of the green rooms, and we were just like, you know, doing our 9 and 9-year-old thing, and this fan lady came up and she was like, ‘Oh my god, you girls are so cute. Are you guys sisters?'”

Liv, who also appeared on the podcast, said she was shocked because she didn’t know she was Steven Tyler’s daughter until that evening. She previously thought she was the daughter of The Utopia frontman, Todd Rundgren.

“That particular night that she’s talking about, Guns N’ Roses were opening for Aerosmith,” the actress said. “It was the beginning of their song ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ We had driven to the gig at a place called Great Woods.”

Liv further shared, “We got tickets and we went to the audience and were standing, and Guns N’ Roses was playing and I was so excited because I just loved Guns N’ Roses. And on the side of the stage was this one girl standing there.”

Mia said Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose used to dedicate “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to her every tour. He brought her on stage during the show.

“I just remember standing there watching them play,” Liv continued. “Looking and seeing this girl who looked exactly like me.”

After the song dedication, Liv’s mother told her that Steven Tyler was her real father.