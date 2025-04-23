bella-thorne-rocks-daisy-duke-shorts-and-yellow-top-in-new-photo

Actress and singer Bella Thorne dialed up the sizzle with a bold new photo, rocking ultra-short denim cut-offs.

The 27-year-old redhead recently set X ablaze with a post that redefined “thirst trap.” Rocking a yellow and orange checkered bikini top, she leaned in just enough to keep things interesting, pairing it with ultra-short Daisy Dukes for good measure. Her toned midsection turned heads, and her gold hoop earrings paired with a delicate thread necklace added a touch of effortless elegance.

The Amityville: The Awakening star completed the look with stacked silver bracelets and oversized retro brown shades, her fiery red hair cascading past her shoulders as she struck a pout that could stop traffic.

Image via X / @bellathorne

Perhaps anticipating Summer, the adult film director captioned the sizzling snap with “hope u can swim.”

Bella Thorne Post a Follow Up Summer Vibes Pic

However, Thorne wasn’t finished turning up the heat. In a follow-up post, she brought the same outfit, a fresh pose, and a few accessories to keep things spicy.

Thorne rocked a canary yellow webbed cardigan, left open for all its dramatic flair. Striking a bold pose, she stood tall, one hand casually adjusting her sunglasses like a true fashion statement. Her fitted top teased with a massive helping of underboob, keeping her fans on their toes. With her signature pout and a playful glint in her eye, she mastered the art of dropping jaws effortlessly.

Image via X / @bellathorne

Again, she wrote “hope u can swim,” alongside the pic.

Of course, fans gushed over Thorne’s sizzling snaps.

“You’re expression begs me to ask what you were thinking,” one fan replied on X. “Goddess,” a second fan added. “I can swim… In the ocean of my tears,” a third lovelorn fan joked.

Meanwhile, it’s a bit unclear just what Thorne may have been up to with the vague captions. Maybe it was a “feeling cute, might delete later” sort of thing. Regardless, her fans are here for it.