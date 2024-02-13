What Taylor Swift Said to Travis Kelce in Emotional Super Bowl Celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put a bow on their whirlwind love story. The singer and NFL player may have made an unlikely pair, but their love story has captured audiences. With Kelce’s win at the Super Bowl, Swift took to the field to embrace Kelce and congratulate him.

Swift and Kelce embraced for several public displays of affection at Allegiant Stadium. The two also exchanged a series of words for each other.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” Swift told Kelce in a clip of the two. “I cannot believe that, I can’t believe it.” While Swift may play packed-out stadiums, she was in awe of Kelce helping to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in a historic moment (just one of two overtimes in the event’s history).

She continued, “It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced.” The two shared several kisses and hugs in the crowd as well. Afterward, Kelce and Swift reportedly partied late into the evening before Swift caught a private jet to Los Angeles. Swift has been on one of the biggest tours of her career with the Eras tour and flew from Japan to make the big day.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kelce has adjusted to a new level of fame. According to People, the Kansas City Chiefs player has been rolling with the flow. It’s been very much a story of two worlds colliding, and Kelce said it’s been a great joy introducing Swift to football.

Although she’s been a controversial figure at games, Swift has remained steadfast in her commitment to supporting Kelce and his accomplishments, rooting for him for most of the season.

“It’s been nothing but fun,” he said. “We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world. It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”

For Swift’s part, she’s enjoyed that her relationship is public and that she doesn’t have to hide their affection for one another.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” Swift continued. “We’re just proud of each other.”