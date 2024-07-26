kevin-hart-breaks-silence-on-tom-brady-netflix-roast-drama

Future NFL Hall of Famer, Tom Brady, was on the hot seat during his Netflix roast on May 6. The former New England Patriots star was the subject of the roast. But several other celebrities caught strays in the process.

After receiving a myriad of backlash after the roast, the NFL legend expressed regret about the outcome. As well as the people who may have been harmed in the process. However, Comedian Kevin Hart, who hosted the roast, says, Brady’s comments may have been misinterpreted. He believes that Brady regrets not setting boundaries before the taping.

Kevin Hart Gets Candid on Brutal Roast

“When he says he regretted doing it … I think he’s saying, ‘I could have tapered it a little differently, or [had] a conversation pre-, of like, ‘Guys, let’s go and do this but let’s not touch this or this,’” Hart said.

”The idea of going all in. And just saying, ‘I don’t care, because I know the world would love to see me being on the receiving end of shit. Because I’m Tom Brady, and I’ve been at the highest stage all my life,’ I think it was that.”

Comedian Says Brady’s Doing Was ‘Necessary’

Roasts are meant to push the limits of comfortability. Even if that means telling jokes that could potentially sting the subject. Brady caught a lot of backlash for the roast. But Hart believes that him doing it was a necessary evil.

“What it did for comedy and our climate of sensitivity, I think was necessary and of value,” Hart added.

“I can side with time and see where he’s coming from, and just him wanting to protect, the idea of family and the conversation attached to that. That’s probably where that’s coming from. And you know, I’m not privy to whatever he dealt with after, so I know his response and saying something about it was a result of possibly that.”