Machine Gun Kelly Shares Look Into Daughter Casie’s 15th Birthday Celebration

Rap star Machine Gun Kelly is known for rocking the stage with his myriad of hit songs. Over the years MGK has been known to have a persona that is off the edge. But through his daughter, Casie, fans got to know a softer side of him.

The hitmaker’s daughter, Casie, recently celebrated her 15th birthday. In a recent Instagram post, MGK gave a sweet look into her milestone celebration.

Machine Gun Kelly Shares Photos of Daughter’s Casie’s Birthday

In one of the photos, Casie strikes a pose under a heart-shaped set of balloons. Rocking a pink outfit as the rap star poses next to her.

In another photo, Casie and her dad take in a basketball game courtside, sitting between him and fellow rap star, Lil Wayne.

Megan Fox Gets Candid on Her Plastic Surgery

MGK is currently dating famed actress Megan Fox.

Ever since she made her appearance on the big screen for the Transformers movie series, actress Fox has been lauded as one of the hottest actresses. But Fox recently revealed that she has had some assistance along the way via plastic surgery.

“I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. Had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids,” she said. “I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise [them], you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set.”

Fox went on to say that she has never had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) or buccal fat removal, or a facelift.

“I will only ever put fat in; I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to; I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.”