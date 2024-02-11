taylor-swift-arrives-in-los-angeles-from-tokyo-ahead-of-super-bowl-lviii

Swifties rejoice! Taylor Swift should have no problem getting to Super Bowl LVIII.

Reports suggest that Swift made her way to Los Angeles’ LAX airport on Saturday, covering a substantial 5,700-mile journey from Tokyo. Despite not landing directly in the NFL title game’s host city, fans speculate that she will make it in time for the main event.

The lengthy trip from Japan to California spanned 12 hours. Swift and her crew traversed through nine different time zones on their journey. They should have plenty of time to rest early on Sunday before the Super Bowl, which kicks off at 6:30 EST.

Taylor Swift Arrives in Las Angeles for Super Bowl Sunday

Swift’s purpose for this extensive journey is to witness her boyfriend, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fortunately, the time difference between Vegas and Japan, with Vegas being 17 hours behind, appears to be working in her favor.

Swift’s constrained travel schedule is a result of her ongoing Eras Tour and its demanding international touring commitments. Following her fourth consecutive performance at Japan’s Tokyo Dome on Saturday night, Swift promptly made her way to Haneda airport, where she boarded a private jet, as reported by the Associated Press.