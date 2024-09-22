Usher Raises Eyebrows After Deleting All Tweets Following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Arrest

Not long after Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and charged for his alleged crimes, Usher wiped his X (formerly Twitter) account.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, Usher’s followers noticed his account on the social media platform was completely wiped of photos, media, posts, and replies. The only thing left on the account was the bio, which highlights his Past, Present, Future Tour, as well as his film Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, which was recently in theaters.

It didn’t take long for X users to notice Usher’s wiped-cleaned account. “Weird that Usher just deleted 7,000 posts on his account with 11.6 million followers,” one X user wrote. “Probably just a coincidence….”

Another user wrote, “Nobody on Usher’s team said, ‘deleting 7K posts is going to look crazy as hell given the circumstances.’”

According to Page Six, Usher and Diddy have been close over the years. The “OMG” hitmaker was also questioned amid Diddy’s arrest.

Although he hasn’t been accused of any crimes, Usher and fellow singer Ne-Yo were mentioned as witnesses to Diddy’s physical abuse of his ex, Cassie Ventura in Dawn Richard’s lawsuit.

Following his arrest in NYC last week, Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The longtime rap mogul was denied bail and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Usher Previously Opened Up About Living With Diddy in New York as a Teen

During a 2004 Rolling Stone interview, Usher opened up about living with Diddy when he was a teenager first starting out in the music industry.

He recalled Diddy introducing him to sex.

“Sex is so hot in the industry, man,” Usher said. “There was always girls around. You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen.“

Usher also recalled the experience during a 2016 interview with Howard Stern. He admitted to witnessing “pretty wild” things. “I went there to see the lifestyle,” Usher explained. “And I saw it. But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy.

He then said, “There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

When asked by Stern if he would ever send his children to “Puffy Camp,” Usher replied, “Hell no.”