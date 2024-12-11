Michael Cole, ‘Mod Squad’ Actor, Dead at 84

Michael Cole, who is best known for his role as Pete Cochran in the hit TV crime drama The Mod Squad, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the age of 84.

According to a statement provided to People, the longtime actor died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Providence Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California.

“Cole’s talent, combined with his magnetic presence, made him a defining figure of the era,” the statement read. “The Mod Squad not only made him a household name but also broke barriers by addressing themes of racial and social justice, with Cole’s performance helping to bring authenticity and heart to the series.”

The statement further pointed out that Cole will be remembered for his “warm and generous spirit.”

“Known among friends and family for his wit, charm, and boundless compassion, he brought joy to every room he entered,” the statement read. “A storyteller at heart, he had a way of making those around him feel special, often regaling them with anecdotes from his Hollywood days or sharing wisdom from his remarkable journey.”

The statement added, “While his loss is deeply felt, his contributions to the arts and his enduring kindness ensure his memory will live on.”

Born on July 3, 1940, in Madison, Wisconsin, Cole went into acting in the early ‘60s. He appeared in various TV shows including Gunsmoke, Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, and Fantasy Island. He also played the role of the disturbed Henry Bowers in Stephen King’s two-part miniseries, It.

The actor was married three times. He has two children from his first marriage and also has a daughter from his second marriage. He is survived by his children and third wife, Shelley Funes, whom he married in 1996.

Michael Cole Once Described ‘The Mod Squad’ As a ‘Groundbreaker,’ Reflected on His Acting Career

During an early ‘90s interview with Linda Alexander, Cole opened up about his role on The Mod Squad.

“Mod Squad was a groundbreaker,” he stated. “There were always mailbags in the hall outside [executive producer] Aaron Spelling’s office. It changed lives. I remember a letter from a girl on drugs. She was a hooker. Because of our show, she became a social worker.”

Following the end of The Mod Squad, Cole went on to do some guest-star appearances on various TV shows. He recalled one experience while on a set.

“We were in a small town. The weather was bad, and we didn’t know if we’d have an audience,” he said. “There were three old ladies there, and one was celebrating her 80th birthday. At intermission, I had a stagehand get a dozen red roses. After the play, we had a party. We both cried. It’s still a special memory.”