Shirtless Man Pinned Flight Attendant Against Plane’s Door, Threatened Violence

A Washington, D.C. man was arrested for threatening flight attendants on a United Airlines flight… while shirtless.

Kedus Yacob Damtew, 38, has been charged with one count of interference by assault or intimidation after allegedly threatening flight attendants and crew members aboard a flight from Houston bound for Newark Liberty International Airport on June 12. The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Philip R. Sellinger, per a press release.

Shortly before landing, Damtew removed his shirt and aggressively pressed his bare chest against a flight attendant. He then forced the attendant against the aircraft’s exit door while shouting violent threats, according to the official documents cited in the release.

Damtew continued to shout threats of physical violence, at one point striking an aircraft oven in anger. He then confronted the flight attendant, yelling at her and throwing a cup of water, according to the release.

After a flight attendant requested assistance over the plane’s public address system, several passengers stepped in to help the crew restrain Damtew. Using flex cuffs, they secured him in the last row of the plane.

He remained there until the flight landed in Newark.

The Man Who Allegedly Went Shirtless and Threatened Flight Attendants Appears in Court

Meanwhile, Damtew appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, before Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh. He was released after the court proceedings. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

“U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Nelson I. Delgado in Newark, with the investigation leading to the charge,” the release explained. “He also thanked the Port Authority Police Department, under the direction of Edward T. Cetnar, for its assistance.”

“The charges and allegations contained in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” the release added.

Meanwhile, beleaguered flyers weighed in on the incident on social media.

“Flying is now a subway with wings,” one X user wrote after seeing the press release.

“Airplanes are becoming the new trains,” another user agreed.

“Put him behind bars, if he doesn’t need a mental hospital,” yet another armchair expert urged.