Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Teammate Hopes He Will ‘Start a Family’ With Taylor Swift

Nearly six months after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their romance, the tight end’s teammate Harrison Butker hopes there’s an amazing future for the couple.

During a recent interview with EWTN’s In Depth, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker spoke about the relationship between Kelce and Swift. He admitted that he was initially nervous to meet the Bad Blood songstress. However, he went on to praise her as “down-to-earth.”

Butker also stated that he hung out with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during New Year’s Eve and it was a “great experience.”

In regards to what the future holds for his teammate and the pop icon, Butker hopes that they will get married and start a family.

Butker’s comments come just two months after rumors circulated about Travis Kelce planning to propose to Taylor Swift within the next year. However, insiders told TMZ that the gossip was wrong.

They further pointed out that the couple is still in the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship. It’s obviously too early to tell if they will take the next step in the near future.

In the meantime, Kelce and Swift are enjoying quality time together. Kelce flew to Australia and Singapore for a few days to watch Swift perform her Eras Tour. They were also recently spotted on vacation in the Bahamas.

Taylor Swift Fans Call Out ‘Intrusive’ Photos of Her and Travis Kelce on Vacation

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans are reportedly calling out the “intrusive” photos of the singer with Travis Kelce in the Bahamas.

The gossip blog Deuxmoi notably shared the snapshots as the duo hung out on a dock. The Swifties were just not having any of it. They quickly took to Instagram to voice their opinions about the decision to post the images.

“This is so intrusive,” one fan wrote. “Give them a break.”

Another fan declared, “What if, and hear me out, we start caring less about grainy blurry pictures and let people live? Hunting someone down on their planned vacation is not news.”

However, some commentators believe that the images were approved by Taylor and her team. “The graininess is intentional – make you think it’s so intrusive pap when really Swift can go undetected & invisible anywhere anytime she wants.”

This didn’t stop Swifties from calling out the decision to post the images. “I’m all for pop culture but this is so unfair to them!!!”