taylor-swift-sleuths-spot-her-on-vacation-in-bahamas-with-travis-kelce

America’s sweethearts, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were reportedly seen enjoying a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

The couple has been relaxing after the billionaire pop queen completed the latest stop of her Eras Tour in Singapore and visited her residence in Los Angeles. They have now allegedly traveled to the Caribbean, with fans speculating that they flew from LA to North Eleuthera on Sunday.

Pictures from Instagram’s DeuxMoi suggest that the couple is living their best vacation life. The snapshots show Taylor and Travis strolling hand-in-hand along a dock, but alas, the exact spot remains a mystery.

Why the Alleged Location of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Getaway Might Have ‘Bad Blood’

However, reports from TMZ suggest that the dock Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were strolling on might be Valentines Resort & Marina at Harbour Island.

Taylor has a history of visiting the Bahamas with her partners. In June 2022, she traveled to Eleuthera with her former flame, Joe Alwyn. However, Swift and Alwyn split the following year. Could this be a harbinger of doom for Travis?

Of course, during the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift graced 13 Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce. Naturally, her magical touch seemed to work wonders for the team.

With her support, the Chiefs shook off their way to a 10-3 record of victories and defeats. The season ended with a win against the San Francisco 49ers, giving the Chiefs their fourth Super Bowl victory, their second in a row.

Travis Kelce Has Become a Fixture of Taylor Swift’s Tour Since the Super Bowl

Since his epic Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce has been a fixture of Taylor Swift’s current tour. Recently, the duo was spotted in a Singapore mall during one of the stops in Swift’s Eras tour.

Kelce was also spotted at the Eras Tour in Sydney where Taylor Swift performed for three nights. The NFL star supported the “Bad Blood” singer from the VIP tent, handing out guitar picks.

After her last show, Travis was seen sharing a kiss with her backstage. The day before, Taylor and Travis enjoyed a private tour of Sydney Zoo. The pair were spotted feeding the kangaroos and were seen strolling hand in hand.

Kelce will likely join Swift on her European tour before rejoining the Chiefs for the preseason in their quest for a third consecutive title win.