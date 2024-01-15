Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Plans: Here’s the Latest Update

Bad news, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans, although there’s been talk about a potential engagement between the NFL star and pop icon, an insider reveals the rumors are just that – rumors.

Sources told TMZ that there are no engagement plans in the works between Kelce and Swift. Although the gossip was that Kelce was going to propose to Swift this summer, the insiders aren’t convinced that’ll happen.

They told the media outlet Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still in the “honeymoon phase” and believe it’s too early to tell if the couple will take the next step anytime soon.

One of the sources then told the media outlet that the couple is going to deal with another issue. Swift is going to continue her international tour in February. The tour will have her away from friends and family, including Kelce, for several months. Kelce may be at some of the international shows. This is due to the NFL season being over. But the insider added that the couple needs to get past the long distance before they can chat about marriage.

Guess time will tell if the rumors are true or not. In the meantime, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to head to the Super Bowl LVIII next month.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Allegedly Had Their First Fight After Kansas City Chief’s Christmas Day Game Loss

Meanwhile, other rumors are currently circulating about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The couple allegedly had their “first fight” after the Kansas City Chief’s tough Christmas Day game loss.

A source told Life & Style magazine, “The game pretty much ruined Taylor and Travis’ holidays. Travis wasn’t himself for days after. He snapped at Taylor and they had their first fight. He apologized after but Taylor definitely felt hurt and confused. It was rough.”

However, Brittany Mahomes allegedly came to the rescue to help Taylor Swift deal with the fight between her and Travis Kelce. “Brittany told Taylor to let Travis lick his wounds,” the insider said. “But it wasn’t easy.”

Despite the Christmas Day fight, Swift and Kelce were able to have a great New Year’s Eve. However, the game before 2023 came to an end was nerve-wracking for the pop icon. “The idea of Travis losing again and having it ruin their New Year’s was so stressful.”

Thankfully, the Kansas City Chiefs won during their New Year’s Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals.