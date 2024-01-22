Travis Kelce Throws Up Taylor Swift’s ‘Hand Heart’ After Touchdown in Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce’s touchdown celebration during Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Bills was a touching tribute.

The star tight end connected with Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a 22-yard touchdown in the first half. He expressed his joy by making a heart with his hands. His heartfelt gesture was dedicated to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who was watching from a suite at Highmark Stadium along with Kelce’s family.

Swift, who has been in a relationship with Kelce since the summer, is known for making the same hand gesture during her Eras Tour performances. This was Swift’s second playoff appearance in support of Kelce. The moment was even more special as Kelce scored his first touchdown reception since Nov. 20. Notably, it was the 15th time he and Mahomes connected for a postseason touchdown.

Travis Kelce throws up heart to Taylor Swift after scoring TD pic.twitter.com/7qPetN3JDU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 22, 2024

Travis Kelce Has Big Night in Chiefs’ Playoff Win

Kelce didn’t stop at one touchdown. He added a second in the third quarter, surpassing Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady’s playoff record in the process.

Jason Kelce, who has been surrounded by retirement rumors, was also present in Buffalo with his wife, Kylie. Travis’ older brother couldn’t contain his excitement during the first-half touchdown celebration, losing his shirt in the process.

With this victory, the Chiefs secure their spot in next Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Ravens, who emerged victorious against the Texans on Saturday with a score of 34-10.

The journey continues for the Chiefs as they pursue another Super Bowl ring. If successful, it would be Travis Kelce’s third Super Bowl victory.