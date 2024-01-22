nfl-fans-roast-taylor-swift-for-camera-shots-at-chiefs-game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills faced off in the NFL Playoffs on January 21. Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift have recently become a new item. With the combined superstar of the new “it” couple, the coverage of them has ballooned.

During the broadcasts of Chiefs games after a touchdown from Kelce, cameras pan to Swift for her reaction. So Sunday’s broadcast was no different. And It was to the disdain of several NFL fans on Twitter.

“I want KC to lose so that the cameraman can stop showing Taylor Swift on the d–– TV,” one fan said.

“Take a shot every time they show Taylor Swift during the [football] game!” another fan added.

Taylor Swift’s Stalker Arrested by NYPD

It’s good to see Swift out at the game in good spirits after this weekend’s events. Swift recently discovered she had a stalker. And he is a man who had “frequently” visited her home in New York City.

“A man who numerous witnesses have said frequently waits outside or nearby Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse was arrested. [It was} near her home for open warrants. [he admitted] he was there to see the pop star, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation,” CNN reports.

“On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to repeated calls from neighbors of Swift about a disorderly man who had been hanging outside her building in Tribeca and refusing to leave the area, the source said.”

Stalker Not to Face Charges in Relation to Star

New York City Police Department arrested the man near Swift’s home. But that is not why he was taken into custody. The man has two previous warrants which led to his arrest. He has not been charged with any crimes related to Swift.

“Police learned he had an active warrant and took him into custody on Saturday, the NYPD spokesperson said. Police arrested him on two open warrants from 2017 for failure to appear, the law enforcement source said,” CNN added.

The story remains unresolved.