buffalo-bills-fans-pelt-kansas-city-chiefs-players-with-snowballs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills faced off in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on January 21. The Chiefs and Bills have had a budding rivalry over the last few seasons, with the Chiefs have beaten them each time they have met in the playoffs.

With a trip to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday on the line things got intense with the fans in Buffalo. The snow in Buffalo has been consistent over the past couple of weeks. Several Twitter users confirmed that some fans decided to take advantage of their environment.

Bills fans’ appropriately nicknamed “Bills Mafia” were caught hurling snowballs at Chiefs players on the sidelines from the bleachers.

Patrick Mahomes Gets Honest About Josh Allen

One of the reasons that the Bills and Chiefs rivalry has become primetime television is because of the two teams’ quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are both must-see television. Before facing off against the Bills, Mahomes was asked about his and Allen’s budding rivalry. The Chiefs quarterback compared it to the historic battles between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

“We’ve played in a lot of big games. I’m excited for the challenge. I grew up watching those [Brady-Manning] games and remember how many memories I have from that, and hopefully, we can play in these great games as well and give memories to the kids that come up behind us,” Mahomes said to ESPN.

Bills Fans Serenade Taylor Swift With Boos

Travis Kelce is one of the biggest stars as one of the best football players in the NFL. This season his star shined even brighter when he began dating country music superstar, Taylor Swift. Swift and Kelce have quickly become the “it” couple in pop culture. And as a result, they have received a massive amount of coverage on the side of sports and music.

However, the amass of coverage of Swift and Kelce has been much to the chagrin of some. Particularly NFL Fans. During the Bills and Chiefs matchup in the divisional round, their disdain was on full display.

During her visit to Highmark Stadium, Swift was greeted with a chorus of boos from Bills fans that were in attendance as she arrived at the stadium on Sunday.