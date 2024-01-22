Jason Kelce Jumps in Crowd & Slams Beers Shirtless in Travis Kelce Touchdown Celebration, NFL Fans Go Wild

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills faced off in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on January 21. Although the Bills hosted the game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, members of Chiefs Kingdom were in full effect.

As one might expect, much of the attention was on country music star Taylor Swift as she is dating Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce. But Kelce’s brother, Jason, went viral on Sunday.

Kelce got loose on a play and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found him in the end zone. It is the first time Kelce has scored in eight games. After the touchdown, CBS cameras caught Jason in a private suite chugging beers and celebrating his brother’s scoring.

Kelce and Mahomes Make NFL History

When Kelce scored that touchdown, he and Mahomes made NFL history. The superstar pair became just the second quarterback and tight end combo to have 15 touchdowns in the playoffs. They are tied for most of all time with New England Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice are next on the list with 12.

Kelce already has won two Super Bowls during his time in Kansas City and has a good chance to notch his third this season. If he does that, he could go down as possibly the greatest to ever play the position.

Jason Kelce Pays Homage to Eagles Teammates and Staff

A bombshell report from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Jason Kelce had informed his Eagles’ teammates he was retiring. This came in the wake of their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But during the latest episode of the Kelce’s podcast “New Heights” Kelce revealed that he has not made a decision yet.

The star center did however pay homage to his Eagles’ teammates and personnel members.

“I don’t know what next year is going to look like with the team. Coaches, players…,” Kelce said. “I just want to make sure everybody knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year. I know the outcome, Philadelphia, was not acceptable, but I love every person in that room.”