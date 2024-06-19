travis-kelce-shares-wedding-planning-advice-amid-taylor-swift-engagement-rumors

America’s most beloved bros, Jason and Travis Kelce, tackled the topic of wedding planning, as Taylor Swift fans hope for engagement news.

Easily impressed Swifties swooned for Travis after he claimed grooms “don’t matter” in weddings. He and his brother Jason discussed wedding planning in a Zola ad on the latest New Heights podcast.

“[Zola] knows that the pressure of planning a perfect wedding can be stressful,” Jason said, reading the ad copy for the wedding service website. Then going off script, the happily married retired NFL player quipped, “Ain’t that the truth.”

“No one… currently understands that pressure better than our very own [behind the scenes New Heights employee] Jets Jake,” Travis added.

Travis and Jason Kelce tackled wedding planning in an ad for Zola on their “New Heights” podcast. (Image via YouTube / New Heights Podcast)

The newly retired Philadelphia Eagles player, known for his beer-guzzling antics, revealed that Jake is just a month away from his wedding. He emphasized that Zola is essential for guiding him through every step of the wedding planning process, from selecting the venue to managing the registry.

Travis Kelce Spins Sage Wedding Advice

Jake confessed that his fiancée was managing all the preparations for their upcoming ceremony.

“I’m proud of you. Because you don’t matter, Jake,” Travis shot back. “You don’t matter and none of your decisions should be made by you.”

Jake mentioned that he had “some” input, to which Travis responded that his preferences should be considered as “reassuring opinions.”

“Just keep asking her what she wants,” Travis Kelce said, spinning sage wedding advice.

However, the Kelce’s then returned to propping up their sponsor. The brothers advised their audience to avoid following Jake’s example and suggested using Zola to plan a wedding instead.

Swifties sprung into action upon hearing Travis Kelce passingly mentioning weddings while being paid to read ad copy on his podcast. Many seemed to believe he was dropping hints of tying the knot with the billionaire pop queen.

“Notice how much advice Travis gave during that wedding commercial today? Either it’s from experience or he is just that perfect and smart…or all 3,’ one New Heights listener wrote on X.

“This segment is so funny. Absolutely messing with us Swiftie fans and everyone else too,” another fan quipped.

Of course, the “So High School” singer and “Kelce Jam” organizer began their relationship in July 2023, going public that fall. They have been a constant topic on the pop culture radar every day since.