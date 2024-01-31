Travis Kelce Reflects on ‘Cool Moment’ Celebrating Chiefs Win With Taylor Swift

Karma loves Taylor Swift, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is sharing in the glow of that good luck too. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row after defeating the Ravens at the AFC Championship Game Sunday and got to soak in the moment with his entire family, “Tay” included.

During Wednesday’s episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift’s #1 man gushed about the entire experience.

“We had the whole family down on the field We had me, mom, dad, and Taylor. Everybody was down there,” Jason Kelce said. “You gave your patented, ‘You gotta fight for your right’ speech, I didn’t feel right saying it.”

“This is the great photo tweeted out of Big Red showing a little love to Taylor up on the stage. They’re pointing at each other,” Jason recalled.

Because Travis Kelce was busy giving his “patented” party speech post-game, he missed Taylor Swift’s sweet moment with his coach, Andy Reid, whom Taylor met long before sparking a romance with Travis.

“We kind of talked about how they know each other from the Philly days, shout out to Scott Swift, big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends,” Travis said. “That was a cool moment to see afterward, I didn’t get to see it as I was up on the stage screaming. But that was a cool one.”

Travis Kelce Celebrated With the ‘Only People That Mattered’ After Ravens Win

For Travis Kelce, having his family and friends around him at such a monumental moment meant everything. Not only were his parents and brother there to celebrate his win with him but his girlfriend, Taylor Swift (whom he affectionately calls “Tay”), as well.

“The only people that mattered are family, friends, and people that came on the f–king flight with us, dude. That’s all I give a s–t about,” Travis said. “All the extra… It’s just, you know, for show, I guess.”

“I only cared about seeing you guys and having fun with the [Chiefs] guys. It feels like it was a little bit sweeter,” he continued.

Following an internet-breaking moment with Taylor Swift in which the lovebirds exchanged a few kisses and “I love you”s, Travis Kelce left to “enjoy with the guys,” a celebration that he said was nothing short of “electric.”

“We got to have an entire two-hour flight to ourselves,” he said. “It was just us partying on the freaking plane back home. It was electric, it was awesome.

“We had the coaches coming back to where the players were, just reminiscing on the season and enjoying every single bit of being around each other and what we had just accomplished yet again for the second year straight. We got a special group, man.”