Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Share Sweet Moment After Chiefs-Ravens Game: ‘I Love You’

The collective prayers of millions of Swifties were answered last night when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift expressed their love publicly. Swift couldn’t contain her affection for Kelce on the football field as the Chiefs triumphed over the Ravens in the AFC Championship.

The singer planted a victory smooch on the NFL star, leaving no doubt who the real MVP of the celebration was. Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, shared in the sweet moment.

Video footage captured the heartwarming scene of the singer embracing and kissing the tight end, expressing her love for him. “I’ve never see you like that. That was insane. I can’t believe it,” Swift gushes between pecks and hugs with Kelce.

Finally, the moment the world has been waiting for with bated breath happened. “I love you,” Taylor Swift purred to Travis Kelce, who did not respond in kind.

“how about that one huh”

“what’s up sweetie”

“i’ve never seen you like that”

“that was insane i can’t believe it”

“i love you”



*WHEELS SCREECHING CAR CRASHHHH*

Fans Flooded Social Media in a Fervor Over Taylor Swift Saying the Three Big Words to Travis Kelce

Of course, Swifties took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement over the earth-shattering moment. Witnessing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share their love was a near-religious experience for many fans.

“I’m shaking and crying rn omg,” one fan exclaimed. “They are killing us and giving us life at the same time. I never knew this is what my ice cold bricked up heart wanted but now it’s all I can think about,” another obsessed fan gushed.

Meanwhile, one viewer marveled at how the NFL player transformed into a tender teddy for his significant other. “I like how he’s so hopped up on adrenaline but then he’s instantly so gentle with her, then loud and rambunctious with his dad, back to sweet with her,” they wrote.

However, some fans took it to the next level, implying that the celebrity couple are the ruling class. “Enjoying her #King and owning her life,” a loyal subject wrote. Yet another Swiftie echoed the idea that Swift and Kelce are monarchs. “I think this is very very real. We could use a dose of our own American Royalty,’ they wrote.

Kelce, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, led the AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10. This marks their second consecutive appearance in the big game after winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy last year. Kelce had a massive game, surpassing NFL legend Jerry Rice for the most postseason catches in history.