Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Speaks Out About Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘Distraction’

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is joining in on the ongoing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance saga. It turns out, the veteran coach knew the pop queen even before his star player did.

During his appearance on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, Reid shared an anecdote about his long-standing connection with the singer. He expressed deep gratitude for her unwavering support, emphasizing that he has known her since she was a child.

“Yeah, listen, she’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy,” Reid said. “So I had met him there and her,” the coach boasted.

Andy Reid humorously mentioned that Travis Kelce wasn’t exactly thrilled upon learning that his coach had crossed paths with Taylor Swift in the past. “So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him,” Reid quipped through guffaws. “She told him, ‘I know your coach,’” Reid recounted. “And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’”

Andy Reid Had No Bad Blood for Taylor Swift

Regardless of who met her first, the coach is happy for his star tight end. “She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav,” Reid admitted.

However, despite the heat Taylor Swift brings to the Chiefs, Andy Reid has no problem shaking it off. “And there has been no distraction that way at all, and Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward,” he said about the celebrity romance. “So it hasn’t been a problem at all,” Reid insisted.

Reid’s remarks follow the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game with her close friends Brittany Mahomes, Keleigh Sperry, and Cara Delevingne from a VIP suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Of course, Swift and Kelce made no effort to hide their love from anyone, sharing a passionate kiss on the field right after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2024.

From Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, Swift has performances lined up in Tokyo, just a day ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11. Nevertheless, she is anticipated to make it to the big game.