Travis Kelce Pulls Taylor Swift Into Tearful Embrace in Emotional Video, Swifties Go Wild

It was a big weekend for Travis Kelce, whose team defeated the Ravens in the AFC Championship game to advance to the Super Bowl. For Swifties, however, the most noteworthy moment from the Chiefs tight end came after the game, when he sought out his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in the crowd and the pair shared an emotional embrace.

The video posted to the official NFL X (formerly Twitter) account Monday is less than 30 seconds long. But it was more than enough to send Swifties everywhere into a tailspin.

“Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys,” Travis tells Taylor sweetly before leaning in for a kiss and adding, “I love you.”

Pulling the “Karma” singer in for a tight hug, he adds into her ear, “So much it’s not funny.”

“I’ve never been so proud of anyone,” Swift seemingly replied, holding him close. “Ever.”

The short but extremely sweet moment set the internet aflame as Swifties swiftly lost their minds at the sight of the adorable exchange.

“things that altered my brain chemistry: Travis telling Taylor he loves her so much it isn’t funny. what if i die?” one fan wrote, re-posting the video.

“i am literally driving to the psych ward as we speak,” another said giddily. “GIGGLING AND KICKING MY FEET AND CLAPPING MY HANDS TOGETHER LIKE A SEAL,” added a third.

“I swear I hate shipping real people, but a dude saying “I love you so much it’s not even funny” to my girlie in public without an ounce of shame? I’m sorry, we’re not used to this and she deserves it so much,” another Swiftie gushed.

David Letterman Stands With Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

The list of Swifties seems to grow by the day. And the latest to add their name to the Taylor Swift fan club? David Letterman.

In an Instagram post captioned, “Dave is Team Taylor,” the iconic late night television host gave a heartfelt speech defending the nation’s favorite lovebirds.

“I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” Letterman began. “Tremendous! She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show.”

“We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear. And now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating [Travis Kelce].”

“The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football. … This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!”