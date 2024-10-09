Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ‘Might Actually Be Engaged,’ Troy Aikman Claims

Has Travis Kelce put a paper ring on it? During Taylor Swift‘s latest appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Troy Aikman made headlines when he referred to Swift as Kelce’s “missus” while commentating on the Kansas City Chiefs game.

“Was that a big deal? I mean, was I on a tightrope right there?” Aikman questioned on the Pardon My Take podcast. “This morning, I woke up and I saw a headline like, ‘Aikman knew he was in trouble,’ or something. And I’m thinking, ‘Gosh, if this is newsworthy?'”

When one host confirmed to Aikman that he is, in fact, “in trouble,” the befuddled broadcaster responded, “Really?”

“Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged,” Aikman said, “so I might have broke the story.”

Aikman’s apparently off-the-cuff comment came as Kelce made an enviable play for the Chiefs. Predictably, the camera found Swift shortly thereafter. The “So High School” singer was unabashedly cheering for her beau, prompting Aikman to remark, “The missus likes it!”

Troy Aikman might have misspoke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being engaged on MNF pic.twitter.com/g6ttFT1xrS — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 9, 2024

Taylor Swift Returns to the NFL

Aikman’s slip up wasn’t the only thing of note to come out of Swift’s attendance at the game.

After Swift—glitter freckles and all—watched the Chiefs defeat the New Orleans Saints 26 to 13, the happy couple was spotted in the tight end’s suite.

The two opted to display some PDA, sweetly canoodling as their dads, Scott Swift and Ed Kelce, awkwardly watched on.

Swifties were delighted by all of the Swelce content to come out of Monday night. That was especially true given that the singer had been absent from the two previous games. Her no-shows even sparked breakup rumors, which have now been considerably squashed.

Though Kelce didn’t have his girlfriend on hand to cheer him on during the Chiefs’ games against the Chargers and the Falcons, the team managed to keep their undefeated record. They are currently 5-0, and stand as the only remaining NFL team without a loss this season.