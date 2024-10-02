Real Reason Taylor Swift Has Been Skipping Travis Kelce’s Games Revealed

Taylor Swift missed her beau Travis Kelce’s last two NFL games, fueling breakup rumors, but she reportedly has two legit reasons for skipping.

With all the usual excitement, Taylor attended Travis’s first two games this year in Kansas City. However, she has since been noticeably absent. Taylor made a point of supporting her current partner during his impressive run leading up to the Super Bowl. However now that he is struggling on the field, Swift has mysteriously been MIA.

However, an insider close to the couple insists that not only are the couple still “So High School,” but that Tay has her reasons for being a no-show.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce pictured cheering at a Kansas City Chiefs game last year. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It appears that Swift has been diligently rehearsing for the revival of her Eras tour, set to commence once again on October 18 in Miami. It also seems that the billionaire pop queen finds it more challenging to attend games that are not held at the Chiefs’ home venue, Arrowhead Stadium.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” the source told Page Six.

They added: “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Security Concerns Might Make Swift Avoid Kelce’s Away Games For the Foreseeable Future

Of course, security has become a greater focus for Swift in recent weeks.

The outlet pointed out that Taylor Swift’s security concerns have intensified following her decision to cancel shows in Vienna after law enforcement uncovered plans for an ISIS terror attack.

Taylor’s absence from recent games has coincided with Travis underperforming on the field. Of course, poor Kelce was also seen looking like a sadsack on the sidelines, further fueling breakup speculations.

So forlorn. So lost. (Photo by tayviswarrior/X)

Despite Swift shunning the team and Kelce struggling at the start, the Chiefs continue to maintain their undefeated status. It appears that the Taylor-Travis magic wasn’t essential for the team’s success.

Meanwhile, yet another test for Swift and Taylor is on the horizon.

Travis’ next game is scheduled for October 7 during Monday Night Football. It’s possible that Taylor might consider it worth her while to attend her third home game of the year at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.