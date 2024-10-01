Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Breakup Rumors Addressed by Source Close to Couple

Taylor Swift didn’t bother to show up to current beau Travis Kelce’s last two NFL games, sparking rumors of an inevitable breakup. Now, an insider close to the couple is weighing in on whether the honeymoon is over for the star-crossed lovers.

Of course, with the usual fanfare, Taylor attended Travis’s first two games this year in Kansas City. However, she has been noticeably absent since then, including a game at SoFi Stadium, where she had several concerts last year.

Taylor made a big show of attending all of her current lover’s games while he was on a hot streak leading to the Super Bowl. However, not that he’s impotent on the field, Swift is like dust in the wind.

Adding to the drama is poor ol’ Trav looking like a sad sack on the sidelines. It led many in the Swift Nation to worry about their beloved billionaire pop Queen and her formerly dashing Prince.

Kelce was recently seen sitting forlornly on the sidelines. It’s a far cry from his famous Super Bowl celebration kiss with Swift just months earlier. (Photo by tayviswarrior/X)

However, a source close to the power couple assures TMZ that all is well between Swift and Kelce. Taylor is set to return to her tour in a few weeks in Florida, which may explain her absence from Travis’ recent games due to rehearsals.

Regardless, despite Swift ghosting the team and Kelce stumbling out of the gate, the Chiefs remain undefeated. It seems the Taylor/Travis magic mojo wasn’t really needed for the team to excel.

Meanwhile, Travis’ next game is on October 7 during Monday Night Football. Perhaps Taylor will deem it worthy of her time to attend her third home game of the year at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce Is Parlaying His Current Heat Into TV Projects

Of course, in the wake of his recent lackluster NFL outings, Travis Kelce continues to go Hollywood.

Amazon Prime recently dropped a commercial for Tavis Kelce’s first game show hosting gig, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The show features adult contestants tackling sixth-grade-level questions. However, they’re accompanied by some well-known personalities for assistance.

In the footage, Travis is seen doing his patented hand-wringing while flashing his multi-million-dollar smile. The show drops on October 16th.

Not only that, but Travis is also currently starring in Ryan Murphy’s FX horror series Grotesquerie, which dropped last week.

One can’t help but wonder how much physical conditioning Travis managed to do in the off-season while doing all of these high-profile TV projects.

Perhaps all of this Tinsel Town glam is chipping away at Kelce’s on-field prowess…