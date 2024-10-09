taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-spotted-sharing-pda-filled-moment-in-front-of-their-dads

Taylor Swift was seen relentlessly kissing and hugging her current flame, Travis Kelce, while their dads looked on with evident discomfort.

Videos by Suggest

It’s true. The billionaire pop queen, 34, and her NFL player-turned-TV personality boyfriend, 35, could not help but be “So High School” following Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the New Orleans Saints Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Following the game, the star-crossed lovers were spotted embracing and sharing kisses in front of their fathers, Scott Swift and Ed Kelce, inside Travis’ VIP suite. A fan, @t_swift1389, shared a video of the affectionate moment on TikTok.

they call him travis "hand placement" kelce for a reason pic.twitter.com/MLYgSMyJyG — Waglor Nation 🫶🏼 (@waglornation) October 8, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen turning up the romance meter after the Chiefs game on Monday as their dads looked on uncomfortably. (Image via TikTok / @t_swift1389)

In the footage, Swift and Kelce were in high spirits as they enjoyed a conversation with their fathers. At one moment, Taylor embraced Travis, playfully cupping his face before leaning in for a kiss.

Swift and Kelce’s Dads Seemed to Avert Their Eyes to the ‘So High School’ PDA

Travis then gently drew Taylor closer, and they exchanged a few tender kisses before wrapping their arms around each other and swaying slowly together.

Meanwhile, the two bemused fathers shifted their gaze, standing by awkwardly.

Because they’re so very in love, the billionaire pop queen and pro athlete shared smooches and hugs inside the VIP suite after the game. (Image via TikTok / @t_swift1389)

Of course, Swift Nation loved the display of young(ish) love.

“I love how comfortable she feels to show him affection in public. no restrictions no hush hush. good for her,’ one Swiftie wrote in the TikTok comments. “I watched this for a full 10 minutes,” a second, not at all disturbed Taylor acolyte added.

Taylor Swift and her dad, who probably stood by awkwardly as she relentlessly pawed Travis Kelce in front of him. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

Meanwhile, other fans noted the reactions of Kelce and Swift’s dads to the PDA relentlessly shoved in their faces.

“The dads casually looking away for the smooches lol,” one fan wrote. “Right a little awkward 😂,’ a second Swiftie agreed.

Taylor Swift on the field with Ed Kelce, whose body language seemed to indicate discomfort as he tried to avert his eyes from her groping his son in front of him. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Of course, this was Taylor’s grand return to watch her boyfriend play football after skipping a couple of games.

Swift donned a Vivienne Westwood plaid skirt set accented by glitter freckles on her face. Kelce switched back into cargo shorts and a black shirt after the game.

During the game, Taylor was spotted enthusiastically cheering for her partner’s team alongside Brittany Mahomes.