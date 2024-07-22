Tourist Collapses After King’s Guard Horse Bites Her in Crazy Video

A tourist in Westminster fell to her knees after being attacked by a horse while on holiday in London. The incident occurred after the horse attempted to bite several other people getting too close while posing for pictures.

The Footage was posted to YouTube by the account Buska In The Park. It shows the woman approaching the King’s Guard outside the Household Cavalry Museum in London.

Tourist FAINTS after being bitten by a Kings Guard’s Horse after she attempted to pose for a photo. pic.twitter.com/fXRGxdj867 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2024

Wild Video Shows Tourist Bit By Horse

The video continues to show the unsuspecting tourist. She gets a bite taken out of her by the massive steed.

The attacked tourist cries out in agony before scurrying away to her companions, who rush to examine her arm.

Victim Badly Injured in Incident

“She got a really bad injury” the man behind the camera can be heard saying.

The situation seemed to escalate in another clip after the injured tourist went down to the ground in pain — appearing to have fainted — with police arriving to check on her.

Tourists continued to pose with the horse as police responded to the situation, despite a warning sign next to where King’s Guard was stationed, which reads, “BEWARE: Horses may kick or bite. Do not touch the reigns. Thank you”