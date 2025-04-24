toronto-airport-on-lockdown-after-shooting

Police shot and killed a man described as “in distress” at Toronto Pearson International Airport this morning, leading to a major response and a lockdown of the airport.

A 30-year-old man was killed in the incident at Terminal 1 Departures of the airport shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 24, per CTV News.

“Peel Regional Police officers were investigating a man in distress in an SUV at Terminal 1 departures,” Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit explained in a statement. “Officers located the man, and early information received indicates he produced a firearm. Three officers discharged their firearms at the man.”

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation.

“This is an isolated incident and there are no known threats to public safety,” Peel Police added in a statement. No officers sustained any injuries during the incident.

Witnesses reported to Canadian media that gunfire erupted just before 7 a.m. near the departures area. A traveler recounted to CTV News hearing “loud, popping noises” close to the terminal.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the major airport as paramedics responded to the scene.

An image from the scene reveals a grey SUV positioned behind a police cordon, its trunk open. Several white evidence markers are scattered on the ground behind the vehicle, hinting at the ongoing investigation.

#UPDATE: A man in his 30s is dead following a police-involved shooting at Pearson airport, the SIU sayshttps://t.co/0u160qbgkd pic.twitter.com/cG2osq0KOv — CP24 (@CP24) April 24, 2025

Meanwhile, videos shared on social media revealed a growing line of cars congesting the route toward the departure area.

Was at Pearson International airport to board a flight for Saskatoon and saw the aftermath of a police involved shooting. SIU is investigating the incident which occurred just before 7 this morning outside the terminal https://t.co/3RTzRrXm4a pic.twitter.com/tYCdMIjd94 — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) April 24, 2025

The incident’s effect on flight operations remains uncertain; however, security wait times across all terminals are reportedly within the normal range. According to Canadian news outlet CBC, the airport’s website indicates wait times of up to five minutes.