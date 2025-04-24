‘RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Her Tumors Have ‘Significantly Shrunk’ Months After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

Nearly three months after she was hospitalized with numerous brain tumors, Teddi Mellencamp revealed the cancer growths have “significantly shrunk.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum spoke about the milestone in a post on Instagram. “Honestly, the crying is already done,” she said. “But I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”

Mellencamp also said she had two more sessions of immunotherapy. “Hopefully, I am done and I will be cancer-free,” she continued. “I’m going to keep a positive outlook because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me. He’s like ‘You did this, you got this.’ ‘You got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.'”

Teddi revealed last month she had three more tumors in her brain and two tumors on her lungs. She noted that she had 17 different spots of melanoma removed over the past two years.

Teddi Mellencamp Previously Said Her Doctors Gave Her a 50% Chance of Survival

The former reality TV star previously revealed her doctors gave her a 50% chance of surviving. “I really like to have control, and this is completely out of control,” she said at the time. “And for the first time, I’m really scared.”

Teddi also said on her Two T’s In a Pod podcast that she and her father, John Mellencamp, had discussed her funeral arrangements.

“Yesterday, my dad calls 11 times in a row,” she revealed. “Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.’ He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.”

Teddi said she asked her father if there was enough space in the family mausoleum for her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5.

“He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have some little areas around it,” she noted. “And then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried.”

Her father then told her, “You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.”