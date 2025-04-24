box-truck-explodes-on-interstate

A multi-vehicle collision in San Antonio, Texas, resulted in a box truck explosion on the interstate, leading to major traffic delays.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 23, a multi-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of I-35 and Judson, leading to a Penske Rental box truck catching fire in the eastbound lanes of I-35, according to News 4 San Antonio.

The fire was captured on camera and shared on Instagram. The harrowing footage shows the truck erupting in an explosion as flames engulf the cab.

The accident caused significant delays in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-35. Remarkably, no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses Recount Major Traffic Delays Following Box Truck Exploding on Interstate

Diana Cain Cross, a commuter, shared with My San Antonio that she was en route to pick someone up from a nearby apartment complex when, within minutes, flames consumed the front of the semitruck.

Local resident Lynzie Paine captured several photos of the incident, which were later shared by the outlet. She promptly informed her brother about the resulting traffic delays. In one striking image, a school bus is seen making its way down the interstate, with the vehicle causing the congestion visible in the background.

Meanwhile, denizens of Instagram weighed in on the devastating footage of the box car bursting into flames on the interstate.

“That traffic should have been stopped, the motorcycle was lucky to get by,” one concerned onlooker wrote in the comments. “San Antonio corridor is a very real and dangerous place,” a local weighed in.

Yet another person in the comment section claimed to have witnessed the incident.

“I was right there when it exploded. Felt it shake my whole car. It was crazy,” they wrote.