Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Was Not at President Trump’s Second Inauguration

Months after she was noticeably absent from President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, Michelle Obama revealed why she missed the event.

During the recent episode of her and her brother Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast, Michelle spoke about the “dark” decision not to attend the historical event. She said her decision was “right” despite the “ridicule” she received.

She also said she “basically tricked” herself into not going by making sure she didn’t have anything to wear. “I was like, if I’m not going to do this thing, I’ve got to tell my team,” she told the episode’s guest, Taraji P. Henson. “I don’t even want to have a dress ready, right?”

Michelle then said she did have an outfit to wear. She pointed out it would have been easier for her to say she’d do the right thing and go.

Michelle Obama Previously Spoke Out About The Rumors About Her and Barack Obama’s Alleged Marital Struggles After She Didn’t Attend the Inauguration

The former First Lady recently spoke out against rumors that she was not with her husband, former President Obama, due to marital issues.

“We as women, I think, we struggle with disappointing people,” she shared. “They couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing. That this couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself. But that’s what society does to us.”

She further stated, “Now is the time for me to start asking myself these hard questions of… ‘Who do I truly want to be every day?’ And that changes. IF it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”