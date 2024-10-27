tom-holland-fights-through-aggressive-paparazzi-to-rescue-girlfriend-zendaya-in-viral-video

In a recent video, Tom Holland came to girlfriend Zendaya’s rescue when a crowd of paparazzi swarmed around her.

The couple, who have been dating since 2021, were attending the launch party for Holland’s new non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero. Upon their arrival, the two stepped out of their black SUV and were immediately greeted by several paparazzi.

(Photo via XNY/Star Max/ Getty Images)

Zendaya was soon surrounded by fans asking for autographs and paparazzi trying to snap pictures of her. Holland can be seen moving someone out of the way in order to clear a path for his girlfriend. He then grabs her hand and leads her safely to the party.

Fans were swooning over this act of chivalry, as several people commented on the clip that was shared on social media. Photographer Jackson Lee initially shared the video captioning it “What a gentleman 🤩.”

One fan wrote, “What a man!!! He’s the one!!!!! ❤️”

Another commented, “Poor Zendaya, leave the poor girl alone. She is one of my favorite actors, we all need a boyfriend like Tom. Props to him.”

The couple looked stylish at the event, matching one another in maroon outfits. Zendaya, looking gorgeous as usual, wore a tight, floor-length Louis Vuitton leather dress. Holland had a simple maroon t-shirt on with black slacks and Prada shoes.

The Couple Is Still Going Strong

The two met on the set of the 2016 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, in which Holland played the superhero and Zendaya the love interest. The couple confirmed they were officially dating later on in 2021.

The beloved couple sparked break-up rumors earlier in the year, though, as fans speculated on the status of their relationship. Holland eventually shut the rumors down in an interview at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. The actor spoke a bit about their relationship and how the two still watch their movie together.

He said, “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1, and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”