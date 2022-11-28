Sydney Sweeney Took A Style Tip From Zendaya With Her Edgy Metal Breastplate Dress

The cast of HBO’s Euphoria is close, both on and off the screen. At a recent award show, Sydney Sweeney seemingly took a style cue from her co-star Zendaya, rocking a statement-making gown on the red carpet.

Sweeney Rocks A Look Zendaya Has Worn Before

For this year’s GQ Men of the Year Awards, Sweeney wore a black, high-necked gown. A cutout over her chest showed off a shiny breastplate. The actress paired the dress with a sleek updo and jewelry that matched the silver breastplate.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It’s a look that Zendaya has worn on red carpets before. The star wore a hot pink, backless breastplate to the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, pairing it with a matching pink chiffon maxi skirt.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zendaya wore a variation on the style in 2021 at the Women in Film Honors ceremony. The gray, form-fitting gown with a large gold chest plate covered her from sternum to waist. She accessorized with slicked-back hair and matching gold jewelry.

(CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sweeney Often Generates Buzz With Her Style

Zendaya has long been known for her daring fashion sense. The actress is always making best-dressed lists and earning praise for her unique looks. It looks like Sweeney is trying to make a name for herself in the fashion world, too, but she recently faced online ridicule after posing in ballet slippers for a photo shoot.

Sweeney posed in a light pink chiffon dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The look was clearly supposed to be ballet-inspired—the actress had her hair pulled back in a ballerina bun and wore ballet slippers, posing in a dance position.

However, some dancers criticized Sweeney for her pose, blasting the actress for her poor form and the shoot’s stylists for improperly preparing the ballet shoes for wear. One TikTok user walked non-dancers through the mistakes, pointing out that the ribbons on the shoes were not tied in the right place, and that Sweeney’s en pointe pose was incorrect.

“NOOOOOOOO! Ballet It’s NOT a joke. Ballet it’s not for this,” one dancer commented. “She could’ve broken her ankle EASILY. STOP DOING THIS. It’s insulting to us who have dedicated our lives to the sport.”

Others defended Sweeney, saying the shoot was clearly meant to honor the dancing world, and that the ballet-inspired shoot shouldn’t have to perfectly follow the rules of dancing. While many didn’t like this look, her Zendaya-inspired breastplate gown was a hit with fashion critics everywhere.

