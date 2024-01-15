tom-holland-shares-details-about-zendaya-romance-in-wake-of-breakup-rumors

As rumors continue to circulate about his potential breakup with Zendaya, Tom Holland seemingly shuts down the gossip as he talks about his relationship with his Spider-Man co-star.

While speaking to Extra’s Melvin Robert at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, Holland stated that he and Zendaya still watch their first superhero film.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1,” Tom Holland explained. “And reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again. I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

Holland, who was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his work on Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room, said that Zendaya was supporting him while working on the series. “She watched this series with me while we were editing it,” he recalled. “I would send her episodes and ask her what she thought, so she definitely has seen it more times than I would have expected to see it.”

Tom Holland pointed out that while he was proud of the show, he didn’t watch it when it aired. “I feel great,” he said about being nominated. “I feel honored to represent the show.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dealing with breakup rumors after eagle-eyed fans saw Zendaya unfollowing her longtime boyfriend on Instagram. However, nothing has been announced and it’s all pure speculation. Holland is still following Zendaya on Instagram. She currently follows no one on the social media platform.

Tom Holland Says He Has Taught Zendaya How to Play Golf

In June 2023, Tom Holland spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his relationship with Zendaya and how he has taught her how to play golf.

“I’ve given her a few lessons,” Holland said at the time. “She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly.”

He also spoke about his relationship with Zendaya and why he doesn’t talk about it publicly. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Tom Holland also stated during a chat with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in early Dec. 2023 that Zendaya is very honest when it comes to his acting.

“Zendaya is probably the most honest with me,” Holland explained. “Which I love, ‘cause you need that.”