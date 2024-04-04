Tish Cyrus’ Husband Dominic Purcell Speaks Out About ‘Nonsense’ Amid Drama With Daughter Noah

A little over a month after drama erupted within the Cyrus family, Tish Cyrus’ husband Dominic speaks out about the Noah dating rumors.

Earlier this year, sources revealed before his and Tish’s relationship, the Prison Break star allegedly was seeing Tish’s daughter, Noah.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” the insiders shared at the time. It was also noted that TIsh was well aware of the situation.

Although other insiders came out and said the gossip wasn’t factual, there appears to be some conflict within Tish Cyrus’ family. Noah was noticeably absent from Tish and Dominic’s wedding in August 2023.

The sources said that she wasn’t invited to the nuptials. Miley Cyrus also allegedly confronted Tish about the situation.

Now, Purcell has re-surfaced on social media seemingly addressing the situation. “You don’t sign up for nonsense it just follows you,” he wrote in his latest Instagram post, which features a picture of himself. “I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest.”

Not long after the actor made the post, Instagram users vocally responded to the comment.

“So you date the daughter and then you date and married her mom and you don’t know understand why your life is going thru lots of s—?” one user wrote. “lol you live a Jerry Springer lifestyle and you’re gonna have a Jerry Springer life when you marry into a real Jerry Springer type of family.”

Another user encouraged him to directly speak out about the situation. “You should probably make a statement about the truth cause you are looking pretty bad right now!”

Tish Cyrus Recently Admitted There Have Been ‘Issues’ Between Her and Dominic Purcell

Dominic Purcell’s Instagram post appeared just days after Tish Cyrus revealed there are “definitely issues” in their marriage.

While appearing on her daughter Brady Cyrus’ Sorry We’re Stone podcast, Tish explained she originally was worried that she and Purcell weren’t going to be a good pair. This is due to their astrological incompatibilities.

“I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius,” she explained. “And every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

Tish Cyrus also said she and Dominic individually handle things very differently. “I’m so easily offended… He is just very blunt – like, there is no warm and fuzzy.”

Despite the difficulties, Tish stated the relationship is allowing her to grow.

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot,” she said. “But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional. And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown.”

She went on to add that she feels she is respected and loved by Purcell. They are also able to have conversations without her getting easily offended.