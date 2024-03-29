Tish Cyrus Admits There Are ‘Issues’ in Marriage Amid Husband Drama With Daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus married her current husband Dominic Purcell during the summer of 2023, but it hasn’t all been rainbows and butterflies. In fact, she admitted that there are “definitely issues” between them, but they seem to be positive opportunities for growth.

Tish shared this information on her daughter Brandi Cyrus’ podcast, “Sorry We’re Stoned” on Thursday. Originally, she mentioned she was afraid the two wouldn’t make a good pair due to their astrological incompatibilities.

“I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing,'” she said. “I’m so easily offended … He is just very blunt — like, there is no warm and fuzzy.”

Tish goes on to mention that she doesn’t think this difference is a bad thing. In fact, she views it as an opportunity for her to grow.

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot,” she said. “But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional. And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown … I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations.”

Tish Cyrus and Husband Dominic Purcell Spark Family Drama

Tish and Dominic started dating in 2020 and married in 2023. Amid their romance, however, there has been a ton of family drama. In fact, a source claimed that Dominic first dated Tish’s youngest daughter, Noah.

According to Page Six, “Their relationship garnered widespread attention earlier this month amid several reports that Tish and Purcell, 54, got together shortly after he hooked up with Tish’s youngest daughter, Noah.”

The source, who claims to be close to the family, continued to say that Noah has been “distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

It seems the family has been somewhat split, with Miley siding with her mom and Noah taking some space from the situation/family.

Comments on Page Six’s article express their disgust toward the entire situation.

“That’s so sweet. I’ll remember her advice when I’m trying to steal my daughter’s man,” one commenter, Virginia Taylor, said.

“This entire situation, if it is true, is so gross that I can barely comprehend it,” said Genesis C.