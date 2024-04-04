Tiger Woods Gives Up Sex While Training for Masters, Friend Reveals

Golf legend Tiger Woods reportedly has his chastity belt strapped on tight as he trains for this year’s Masters. Woods, who has won five green jackets, is supposedly keeping it in his pants until after next week’s tournament.

“He’s focused,” an alleged friend told The New York Post. “[Tiger is] working really hard in the gym. He’s eating right. He’s even eliminated sex.”

That’s right, Tiger’s seed won’t be spilled again until after the prestigious golf competition.

Apparently, Woods believes abstinence grants him the eye of the tiger. “He does that now when he’s preparing,” the insider told the outlet. “No sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”

However, this monk-like devotion to celibacy might be an easy undertaking at the moment. Woods is said to be single at present. His six-year relationship with Erica Herman, a former waitress at his Jupiter, Florida restaurant, came to a bitter end in 2023.

Herman filed a lawsuit against him, seeking $30 million to void a non-disclosure agreement she had agreed to. However, she withdrew the lawsuit in November of last year.

In the meantime, is there a special someone to whom Woods is denying his sexual prowess? The outlet asked the friend if Tiger Woods was currently dating, “There’s no one to speak of,” the insider replied.

Tiger Woods Hasn’t Missed a Masters in Over 25 Years

Woods has not yet made an official announcement regarding his participation in the Masters, but reportedly, he has been informing close contacts that he intends to compete.

The insider mentioned that he traveled to Georgia last weekend and had a practice round at Augusta National, the venue for the tournament, indicating his interest in the event.

Should Woods participate in the Masters, it would mark his 26th appearance at the prestigious event as a five-time champion, with his last victory dating back to 2019. However, his bid for the 2023 Masters was halted as he withdrew after 54 holes due to plantar fasciitis. Since then, Woods has maintained a low profile over the past year.

Following a 2009 sex scandal, he stepped away from the sport for five months, returning at the 2010 Masters. Despite facing health challenges in recent years, Woods has never missed a Masters tournament. He missed the mark only once, in 1996.

“The Masters is Tiger’s must-play event every year,” says the insider. “He’s working very hard, spending hours in the gym, practicing, taking care of himself. He wants to play, and he always plays to win.”