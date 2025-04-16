Hugh Jackman’s Estranged Wife Feels ‘Betrayed’ as Their Split Gets Messier

A year and a half after Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness separated, more details about the high-profile split have been revealed.

A source close to the situation recently told the Daily Mail that the estranged couple has not filed for divorce.

“Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce because they are struggling to reach an agreement on how to divide their assets,” the insider shared. “Deborra-Lee feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer.”

The source further claimed that Deborrah-Lee’s insistence on getting a more significant sum from the divorce is part of Hugh Jackman’s “murky origin” relationship with his The Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster.

“While he didn’t physically cheat on her with Sutton, Deborra-Lee believes they were having an emotional affair,” the insider revealed. “And she feels he betrayed her.”

Sources close to Hugh Jackman previously stated there was no overlap between him and Deborrah-Lee when he started dating Sutton Foster. However, the relationship is considered an advantage to Deborrah-Lee.

“With a significant amount of money at stake, Deborrah-Lee is determined to get what she believes she deserves from the separation,” the insider continued. “She is using the fact that Hugh is still married and involved with another woman against him.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborrah-Lee Furness first met in 1995 on the Australian TV show, Correlli. They married in 1996 and share two children: a son, Oscar, 24, and a daughter, Ava, 19.

Jackman now has an estimated $200 million fortune.

Hugh Jackman and Deborrah-Lee Furness Previously Did Not Have a Prenup

Sources previously told the Daily Mail that Hugh Jackman and Deborrah-Lee Furness did not have a prenuptial agreement.

“When they got married, they thought it would be forever,” an insider shared. “Who doesn’t? At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has.”

However, Furness has no issues getting money, despite not signing a prenup with Jackman. “Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry,” the insider continued. “It may even get messy because the stakes are high.”

To make matters worse, the couple is no longer friends, which complicates asset division.

“Hugh and Deborrah-Lee are cordial to each other,” the source clarified. “But they are no longer friends. They put their differences aside to co-parent, and he cares a lot about their children.”