Johnny Depp Goes Grey in First Look of New Movie ‘Day Drinker’

Johnny Depp has officially embraced his Silver Fox era, rocking a dashing grey mane and beard for a new film role.

On Instagram, Lionsgate recently revealed the first look at Depp in their upcoming film, Day Drinker.

Shedding his signature dark locks and facial hair, the 61-year-old has embraced a striking transformation for his new film. His hair is now grey, tied neatly back, and his face appears fuller, complemented by piercing blue contact lenses. Gone are his usual rock star accessories, quirky glasses, and hat. Instead, he adopts a more refined look, dressed in a classic navy suit paired with an open-collared blue shirt.

The new film is Depp’s first big-budget project in years, starring alongside Penelope Cruz and Madelyn Cline. The Lionsgate production is directed by 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Spain, the story follows a grieving bartender, portrayed by Cline, who crosses paths with Depp, a mysterious guest aboard a private yacht. As their connection deepens, the two form an unexpected bond, and their lives become intertwined in ways they could never have anticipated, per the story summary on IMDb.

Fans React to Johnny Depp’s New Movie Look

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t get enough of Depp’s Silver Fox look, flooding the comments to gush over the new do.

“Damn! He looks good with grey hair,” one top comment read. “This man aged like fine wine,” another female fan gushed. “And here I thought Johnny Depp couldn’t get more attractive,” yet another lady admirer declared. “Talk about a sexy silver fox,” a fourth onlooker wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Depp’s costume also sparked comparisons to Jonathan Goldsmith’s iconic portrayal of “The Most Interesting Man in the World” from the renowned Dos Equis commercials.

“He looks like he’s playing the guy from the Dos Equis commercials… and I’m kinda here for it?” one fan joked.

Day Drinker hits theaters next year.