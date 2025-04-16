Popular 2000s Rapper’s Apartment Burglarized: Latest on Slim Thug

Popular 2000s rapper Slim Thug experienced an unfortunate incident earlier this month when his Houston, Texas, apartment was burglarized.

According to Fox26Houston, law enforcement arrived at the apartment in Downtown Houston at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Apr. 5 after the building’s security discovered the residence had been forced open.

Sources revealed that it was Slim Thug’s apartment. Responding officers confirmed jewelry and cash were missing from the residence. However, how much money and possessions were stolen during the burglary remains unclear.

Slim Thug, whose real name is Jerome Thomas Stayve, told police that he left the apartment earlier in the day at around 3:30 p.m. When he returned, the rapper discovered the residence had been broken into.

When his apartment was broken into, the rapper was cheering on the University of Houston Cougars during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game.

Slim Thug Publicly Speaks Out After His Downtown Houston Apartment Burglary

Following the burglary, Slim Thug publicly spoke out about the incident.

“Petty thieves hit a good lick, man,” he stated, per Hot New Hip Hop. “They got me for my jewelry. I was slipping.”

The rapper also said he has surveillance footage of the suspects, whom he described as four” black dudes.”

Despite the situation, Slim Thug said he has insurance, which will help cover some of the loss. However, instead of using the insurance money to buy new jewelry, he said he will purchase vehicles with it.

“I had insurance, but not enough for all my s—,” he continued. “I had too much s—. To cover all my s—, [it] would have been $10,000 a month on insurance. So I didn’t have all my s—. But they ain’t get all my s— either though.”