Country singer Colt Ford is mourning the loss of a family member, following his own recent health challenges.

On Wednesday, April 9, the 54-year-old singer shared the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing on Instagram. This tragedy follows a challenging year for Ford, who recently endured a near-fatal heart attack that left him in a medically induced coma.

“This video was hard to make,” Ford admits in the emotional footage. “It’s a blessing to have my dad for 89 — he was 89 years old. He got to see me play in Athens with Brantley [Gilbert] and that made him so happy. I’m so grateful for all the prayers, but last night he went home to be with the Lord, and I’m at peace with it.”

“Thank y’all for all your prayers and wishes,” Ford continued. “He passed away right there in his house that he loved with my momma on one hand, married 62 years, and my son Reynolds on the other hand, his grandson that he thought hung the moon. And he just eased off.”

“God bless y’all,” Ford concluded. “Was a Blessing to have my Daddy for 89 years. Last night he went Home to be with the Lord. Thank Y’all for all the Prayers. Love Y’all,” Ford wrote alongside the clip.

On April 4, Ford requested prayers for his father, who was hospitalized at the time.

“FaceTiming with My Hero My Dad,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of their FaceTime call posted on Instagram. “Y’all say some prayers for My Dad not doing too well. Thank y’all for all the ones for me if ya don’t mind give ’em to Him. I Love Ya Coach keep Fighting.”

Colt Ford Suffered a Heart Attack Just Last Year

Ford’s father’s passing occurred just a year after the country singer endured a near-fatal heart attack on April 4, 2024, following a concert in Arizona.

“I didn’t even remember coming out here to do a show in Phoenix, and apparently we played this great, sold-out show and it was incredible,” Ford admitted just weeks after the heart attack on the Big D & Bubba show. “I walked back to the bus, texted my fiancée, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead,” he added.

After months of recovery, Ford shared early in 2025 that he would soon be on the road again. “The devil couldn’t keep me down, baby,” he declared to fans in an Instagram video.