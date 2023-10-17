This Is The Reason Why Andrew Tate And Drake Are Arguing Over Canadian Men

Canadian rapper Drake has some comments about Andrew Tate’s recent comments about Canadian men

Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate has once again put his own foot in his mouth.

On an episode of his podcast called Tate Speech, Tate said:

“Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying I’m a man. ‘From where?’ ‘From Canada.’ “What? That doesn’t go together. ‘What are you talking about? Wait. You’re a man? From Canada?’ Nah. Can’t be. ‘No, no, I’m a man.’ “You’re not, bruv. Of course not. There’s no men in Canada. F***ing joking.”

Drake, a well-known rapper who was born in Canada didn’t take long to clap back after Tate’s thoughts circulated the internet. He commented on the clip from Tate’s podcast by writing “green light.”

Drake Says to “Green Light” Andrew Tate under my recent post about Andrew Tate saying “there are no men in Canada” The Boy felt some type of way about that. The Boy has been on GO MODE lately🚦🚧 pic.twitter.com/FitmPx5b4K — Keep6ixsolid (@keep6iixsolid) October 8, 2023

For those who don’t know, “green light” basically encourages others to target someone, or to signal that individuals should confront a person after they have done something to “deserve” it.

On the surface, Drake does seem like he’s overreacting. However, this isn’t the first time the “God’s Plan” rapper has clashed with infamous internet personality, Tate.

Earlier this year, Tate tweeted about the rapper’s pink nail polish, saying: “There a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.”

Tate and his brother Tristan as well as two Romanian female suspects were charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in June. Everyone involved, including Tate, have denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Drake has announced that he will be taking a break from music following the release of his album “For All The Dogs.”

On an episode of SiriusXM series Table for One, Drake said:

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit.

I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough.

Nothing crazy… I want people to be healthy in life, and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is.

So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on.”

Drake adds, “So, I’m going to lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

Once again, Andrew Tate’s honesty has opened yet another can of worms. It doesn’t make sense why someone would want to start beef with the same guy who basically gave away 50k to a fan who got dumped at one of his shows.

Oh well. Not everyone gets along.