Game Show Host Takashi Yamaguchi Dead at 88: Cause of Death Revealed

Takashi Yamaguchi, the veteran Japanese actor and beloved host of Quiz Time Shock, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Yamaguchi succumbed to lung cancer on April 18 at an elderly care facility, his management agency confirmed, per The Sankei Shimbun. He was 88 years old.

Yamaguchi hosted Quiz Time Shock, a hit Japanese game show that first aired in 1969. Contestants stood on a platform above a large clock display and had 60 seconds to answer as many questions as possible. Of course, with each correct answer, their prize money increased.

Yamaguchi became the host of Quiz Time Shock in 1978, succeeding the show’s original host, Jiro Tamiya. He remained at the helm for eight years, guiding the series until 1986.

Takashi Yamaguchi was Also a Prolific Actor

Yamaguchi was not only a renowned game show host but also a skilled actor. Originally from Hyogo Prefecture, he started his acting career after leaving the Faculty of Education at Waseda University.

He trained at the NHK Actor Training School and went on to become a popular actor in dramas and films. Sponichi Annex described him as the epitome of the “traditional handsome man.”

He is also known for his memorable portrayal of Tokugawa Yoshimune in the TBS period drama Ooka Echizen, a role he embodied for over 30 years starting in 1970. Beyond this prolific performance, he starred in Nippon Television’s Netsujou Jidai and took on the lead role of Hiraga Gennai in the period drama Tenka Gomen. His impressive career also included appearances in renowned historical dramas such as Minamoto no Yoshitsune, Ten to Chi to, and Genroku Ryoran, among many others.

His last acting role was in the 2019 film I Don’t Remember!.

During his role in NHK’s historical drama Berabou, the actor became ill. Concerned by his hoarse voice, family and friends encouraged him to seek medical attention.

He was later diagnosed with lung cancer. In April, Yamaguchi moved into a nursing home but was reportedly in good spirits. According to a source from his agency, the actor expressed his determination during a visit, saying, “I’ve still got a lot of life left.”

In the days leading up to his passing, Yamaguchi’s health declined significantly. He spent his final moments with his eldest son, Taro, by his side.

A wake honoring the late actor will be held on Friday, followed by a funeral in Tokyo the next day.