lizzo-opens-up-about-how-she-lost-weight-and-conquered-her-anxiety

More than a year into her weight loss journey, Lizzo reveals how she’s shedding the pounds while also focusing on her mental well-being.

During an Apr. 22 TikTok Live, the “About Damn Time” songstress spoke about her weight loss, noting she avoids “sugary stuff” in the mornings and goes for a “super savory” meal.

“I do something sweet,” she said. “It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you.”

She then pointed out that she believes the only thing that “works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out.”

Lizzo further shared that she used to drink two or three large Starbucks drinks a day. However, she stopped purchasing the beverages after finding out how many calories are in each. She said she was drinking up to 1200 calories a day.

While discussing her mental well-being, the singer also said she stopped drinking coffee to help regulate her nervous system. She explained she had “to start applying a calorie deficit” because she was prone to binging.

Lizzo Spoke About How Her Weight Loss has impacted Her Anxiety

Elsewhere in her TikTok Live, Lizza spoke about how the weight loss has impacted her anxiety.

“I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years,” she explained. “And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself like fully and be happy.”

Lizzo then said that she does other things to manage her anxiety. “And I meditated. I calm myself down. And I isolate a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”

She further shared that she previously loved to distract herself with people, food, and drinking. “I would love to do that,” she noted. “And I stopped doing that. And I just focus on me.”

Lizzo previously revealed that she lost 16% of her body fat and lowered her body mass index by 10 points.