Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Joins ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Cast: Details about Hannah Brown’s Involvement

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 just months away, the show’s producers revealed Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will be making an appearance.

Videos by Suggest

However, Brown won’t be finding love on the show. According to Deadline, the reality TV star will team up with Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer and bartender Wells Adams.

Hannah will be working alongside Wells in a new Champagne Lounge this season. Along with the addition of Brown, the show will also be filmed in Costa Rica. It was previously filmed in Sayulita, Mexico, at Playa Escondida.

Among those who will be contestants on the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season are Golden Bachelor/Golden Bachelorette stars Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston. Zeo McGrady from season 29 of The Bachelor, as well as Hakeem Moulton and Jonathan Johnson from season 21 of The Bachelorette, will also be there.

“I can’t wait,” Leslie recently stated. “Beaches are my thing. And I’m so excited to be with my old friends, making new friends, and just maybe finding love.”

Hannah Brown’s Experience in ‘Bachelor Nation’

Hannah Brown first appeared in the Bachelor franchise as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor. She then starred as The Bachelorette in season 15.

Although she ended up accepting contestant Jed Wyatt’s proposal, the couple eventually broke up. It had been revealed that Wyatt had been in a relationship before and during his time on the show. She later asked Tyler Cameron, the season’s runner-up, on a date. However, the relationship never progressed.

While she didn’t find love during her stint in the Bachelor franchise, Hannah later met, dated, and is now engaged to Adam Woolard. She is currently planning their upcoming wedding.

Along with the Bachelor franchise, Hannah has appeared on and won Dancing with the Stars. She was partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten.