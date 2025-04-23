Jelly Roll Declares ‘Change Is Possible’ While Being Recommended for a Pardon in Tennessee

Jelly Rolly is ready to move on from his past demons and focus on the future.

The country music singer, who was recently recommended for a pardon by the Tennessee Board of Parole, reflected on his growth since committing past crimes.

“This was incredible,” Jelly Roll said about the board’s decision, per AP News. “I pray this goes through. But today was special for me, regardless.

He then spoke to the board about what he hopes for the future. “I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be,” he said. “To let them know that change is truly possible. One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation for this pardon is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption through the power of music and faith, through the rest of the world.”

Jelly Roll further shared that he would use the pardon for much more than going on tour. “I’ll still be using this same pardon, God willing, to do missionary work in my 50s and 60s.”

The singer’s most serious conditions were robbery at age 17 and drug charges at 23. Due to his criminal past, he explained he takes a “team of lawyers and a mountain of paperwork” to secure his entry into other countries.

Jelly Roll Revealed He Fell in Love With Songwriting While Serving Time at a Detention Center

As he continued to speak to the board, Jelly Roll stated that he fell in love with songwriting while serving time in a detention center.

“It started as a passion project that felt therapeutic,” he explained. “And would end up changing my life in ways that I never dreamed imaginable.”

Jelly Roll further shared that songwriting has opened doors that he never thought were possible.

The country star revealed he visits jails and rehabilitation centers before performing concerts. He has also bought out restaurants for the day to help feed those who appeared to be homeless in the area.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said every case seeking clemency, such as a pardon, is equally important. They also have to go through a process.

“The reporting on Jelly Roll, that’s encouraging for his situation,” Governor Lee said. “But there are steps yet to happen in that case.”