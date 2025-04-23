Ashley St. Clair’s Son’s Name Revealed As Elon Musk Is Confirmed the Father

Two months after revealing that she and Elon Musk had a child together, Ashley St. Clair’s son’s name has been revealed.

In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, St. Clair’s son is referred to as R.S.C. and is named Romulus. The media outlet further revealed that Musk’s “Probability of Paternity” result was 99.9999%. This means he is the father.

A spokesperson for St. Clair confirmed to People that the test showed a nearly 100% probability of paternity. They also confirmed the name of Ashley St. Clair’s son.

Ashley St. Clair welcomed her son with Elon Musk in September 2024. The controversial billionaire is the father of 13 other children, whom he shares with three other women.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world,” she stated in February. “Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

She then said, “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Elon Musk Previously Claimed He Didn’t Know If Ashley St. Clair’s Son was His

More than a month after she made the announcement, Ashley stated she was selling the Tesla Model S Elon gave her because he cut 60% of the child support he was giving her.

In response to St. Clair’s comments, Musk stated he gave her money despite not knowing if the child was his.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “But am not against finding out. No court order is needed.”

He also stated, “Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5 million and am sending her $500k/year.”

Musk allegedly offered St. Clair $15 million to keep quiet about the child’s birth. She ultimately declined the offer, telling his wealth manager, “I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret.”

Elon Musk has yet to confirm that Ashley St. Clair’s son is his publicly.