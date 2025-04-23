The North American tour of the Broadway revival of The Who’s Tommy is hitting pause and rewinding—now set to rock and roll in fall 2026.

Videos by Suggest

According to the production’s website, the highly anticipated tour was supposed to kick off at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Rhode Island this fall—but alas, the show won’t go on. The show’s website has announced the new date, though no explanation for the delay has been provided.

The Broadway revival concluded its run on July 21, following 20 preview performances and 132 regular shows at the Nederlander Theatre, according to Playbill.

Inspired by The Who’s iconic 1969 rock opera Tommy, this musical tells the story of young Tommy Walker. Traumatized after witnessing his father shoot a rival, Tommy retreats into a catatonic state, spending his days gazing blankly into a mirror. However, his extraordinary talent for pinball unexpectedly propels him to stardom. The production, directed by Des McAnuff, features a book by McAnuff and Pete Townshend, with music and lyrics by Townshend.

The Original Broadway Run of ‘Tommy’ Ran Much Longer Than the Revival

The revival had a much shorter run compared to the show’s original Broadway debut in 1993, which lasted over two years. Despite earning a single Tony Award nomination for Best Revival of a Musical, it ultimately did not secure a win, per Playbill.

The Broadway revival last year featured a stellar cast, including Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen.

However, it’s not known if any of the above lineup will return. Casting details for the upcoming tour have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Bourzgui will step into the role of Orpheus in Broadway’s acclaimed musical Hadestown starting May 6.