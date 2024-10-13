The Truth Behind Diddy’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Amid Federal Investigation

Just before he was arrested and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, Diddy had experienced a shocking weight loss transformation.

TMZ reports that while appearing in court on Thursday, Oct. 10, Diddy looked thinner, with his face skinner than before. This led to many in the courtroom believing he’s not eating while being imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

However, a source close to the situation revealed to the media outlet that Diddy had gone through a weight loss transformation before his arrest. It was also a result of “healthy living.”

The insider also told TMZ that Diddy had hunkered down in his Miami property as federal agents investigated him. During that time, he underwent a physical and mental health transformation.

They then said that Diddy exercised to remain in good shape. It does remain unclear how much weight he actually lost.

Diddy has been locked up since Sept. 16.

Diddy Combs’ Attorney Says The ‘Food’ Is the Worst Part of His Life in Prison

As previously reported, Diddy Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters that prison life hasn’t been great for the rap mogul.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Agnifilo said.

Diddy’s other attorney, Anthony L. Ricco also stated that the rapper is “making an adjustment” amid his legal woes.

“Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get,” Ricco stated. “Nobody’s OK with staying in jail.”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all his charges. After being denied bail twice, the rapper was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is infamously known for its terrible conditions. Federal judges have gone as far as calling out the Bureau of Prisons for alleged inhuman conditions at the center.

E! News recently reported that according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons handbook the detention center offers “regular, heart healthy and no-flesh dietary options” to its inmates. It also offers access to purchase food from the commissary.

Among the meals offered at the prison are tuna in chili sauce, honey buns, cashews, instant grits, protein bars, and spam.

Just after he arrived at the prison, Diddy was placed on suicide watch. This is notably common for high-profile individuals upon admittance to a federal prison.

Diddy’s trial is set for May 5, 2025. His attorney previously stated that he will likely be testifying in court. “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo shared. “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide. He looks forward to clearing his name in court.”